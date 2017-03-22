Apple unveils partnership with Red campaign to fight AIDS

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The company unveiled a special edition of the iPhone 7 and IPhone 7 Plus today.

Apple partnered with the RED campaign which raises money to fight AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa ten years ago. To honor their teamwork, the technology giant released the new red colored iPhone which is set to release in stores later this week.

RED’s CEO, Deborah Dugan stated, “Apple is the world’s largest corporate donor to the Global Fund, contributing more than $130 million as part of its partnership. Combining the global reach of the world’s most loved smartphones with our efforts to provide access to life- saving ARV medication in sub-Saharan Africa, customers now have a remarkable opportunity to make a difference,” in a recent press release.

The red iPhone will be available in 128GB and 256GB models starting around $749. The new phones will be available in Apple Stores and at Apple.com.

According to an Apple press release, “This gives customers an unprecedented way to contribute to the Global Fund and bring the world one step closer to an AIDS-free generation.”

Along with the release of the red iPhone there will be a new iPad that will go on the market.

The 9.7-inch iPad will come with IOS 10 and include an A9 chip. The modified iPad will come in 32GB model and the 32GB plus WIFI model. Starting price of it should be $329.

The new iPads will be available to order on their online site starting Friday and in Apple Store’s next week.