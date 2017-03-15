WSU salary database for 2017 released

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A database was compiled by the Dayton Business Journal to show the pay for all public employees currently working at Wright State University.

The information provided is based on the full-year pay from 2016, which is public information, because this is use of taxpayer money.

The user is able to search an employee’s last name, department, job title, gross pay amount and employee category. Searches based on salary will show all salaries at the specified level and above.

There is the option to view all salaries of WSU employees by leaving all of the fields blank and hit search.

To use this resource, click here.