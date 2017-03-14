WSU student credits rushing Trump on stage lowered black violence

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In 2016, Thomas DiMassimo rushed the stage while Donald Trump was speaking at a rally. He was quickly tackled and arrested by federal authorities at the Dayton airport.

One year later, DiMassimo is now living in Georgia working an assortment of jobs which were not identified. He’s also looking for a church to fit his ideas of Christianity.

DiMassimo was arrested by Secret Service at the Trump rally and then charged by Dayton Police. His charges later were filed into a federal court.

He was released on bond on the condition that he was not to possess a weapon during this time. He was arrested again in early July for shooting at a gun range. DiMassimo was jailed for three days and then put on electronic home arrest.

Last July DiMassimo was charged and pleaded guilty for “entering a restricted area where a person protected by the Secret Service was temporarily visiting without lawful authority,” according to Dayton Daily News. DiMassimo was fined $250 and put on a year of probation, but was terminated later last year in November.

DiMassimo did not regret what he did and commented to Dayton Daily News that he “couldn’t care less.”

He disputed that his rushing the stage made a difference, saying there was less violence toward black people at Trump rallies after the Dayton incident. He insisted to Dayton Daily that he had no intention of hurting Trump but wanted to make a statement and make people think that he could do something.