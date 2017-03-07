Wright State hosts TEDxYouth@Dayton, a speaking event pioneered by teenagers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

While college students were away from campus on spring break, high school students were present on Friday, March 3 to participate in [email protected] , a speaking event focused on sharing big ideas for people 14 to 19 years old.

[email protected] “Level Up” was held in the Student Union and lasted from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

TED is an organization dedicated to spreading ideas in the form of short talks. TEDx events are local, community organized versions of TED conferences, and TEDxYouth is targeted to a younger crowd.

In total there were 13 speakers from a variety of high schools around the local area. Students from The Miami Valley School, Yellow Springs High School, Vandalia-Butler High School, The Dayton Regional STEM School and more.

Each speaker covered a topic that was close to his or her heart, all of them covering a variety of subjects ranging from street photography to internet piracy and from math to domestic violence.

Armaan Ahmed, speaker of “The Emotional Connection of Street Photography” showed the potential potency of photography by showing photos and sharing the stories associated with each of them.

Alex T. Smith, speaker of “I Ain’t a Politician,” motivated the audience to take an active role in politics, even as a normal member of the public, stating that the most ordinary people can make big political impacts.

Madison Choo, speaker of “Veering off My Path” encouraged young people to think less linearly and to pursue opportunities when they become available, comparing life to a maze rather than a single path.

There was also a musical performance as well, provided by Fusion, which is an a cappella group comprised of high school students from the Kettering school district. Fusion has competed in national competitions, featured on the Best of High School A Cappella compilation albums and collaborated with famous acts like Pentatonix, Street Corner Symphony and more.