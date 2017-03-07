Cheryl Schrader’s salary and bonus package revealed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State president-elect Cheryl Schrader’s benefits package recently came to light after Dayton Daily News obtained a copy of her contract from the university.

Her base pay will be $425,000, with several additional payments such as:

$54,000 in deferred compensation of her first year.

$42,500 to relocate from Rolla, Missouri.

$36,000 annually for housing.

$12,000 allowance for her vehicle, insurance, as well as gas.

$10,000 for a country club membership.

With the additional benefits, her yearly compensation from Wright State could total $680,000 or more, which is nearly double what she makes at Missouri S&T where she serves as Chancellor.

The university will also provide digital items like computers, phones and tablets.

Schrader was announced as president-designate on March 6 in the Student Union.

“We must nurture an ecosystem that allows creativity and innovation to thrive among all of our students, scholars, researchers and employees,” Schrader said in her acceptance speech on March 6. “Only through creative thinking and the convergence of ideas will we be able to address the critical issues of our time as well as prepare the coming generations for the issues they will face in the future.”

Schrader will begin work as president on July 1.