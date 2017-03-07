Brawny celebrates Women’s History Month with Brawny Woman

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This month you might see a whole new look to the iconic Brawny Man packaging of a burly man in a red and black plaid shirt.

The company that produces Brawny Man paper towels has changed their design depicting a woman wearing the classic flannel on the packages of their paper towels.

In their advertisement video it shows a long line of women who have made history and broken down barriers such as Serena Williams US tennis player, Harriet Tubman who helped slaves escape and was a leading abolitionist, Susan B Anthony a leading suffragist, Amelia Earhart who was an aviation pioneer and many others.

The campaign is to promote #StrengthHasNoGender initiative. This is the second year Brawny is promoting women in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math).

Consumers will be able to purchase the limited time packages of paper towels with Brawny Woman in Walmart locations across the U.S. throughout the month of March.

Georgia-Pacific, the parent company of Brawny, will be contributing $75,000 to Girls Inc. This is a nonprofit that focuses on giving girls inspiration to be involved in fields such as sciences, technology, engineering programs and mathematics.

Laura Knebusch, Vice President Marketing Activation for the company told RealSimple.com, “Overall, what we hope to accomplish with this campaign is to promote conversation about what it means to be strong and resilient, and inspire women and girls everywhere to chase their dreams no matter what obstacles they may face.”

On the Brawny website there are other videos that feature stories of four women in the STEM fields who have broken barriers in those fields.