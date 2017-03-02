Kickstarters on the rise

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Kickstarter is a way for creative projects to be funded through pledges from people all over the globe. Here are a few that are attracting quite a bit of attention.

The Ollie Chair: Shape-Shifting Seating

Coming from Brookly, New York, this chair is definitely unique. The chair has a slatted wood seat, which allows it to transform into flat shape if needed. According to the Kickstarter it can be used for, “Out on the balcony, down at the corner coffeeshop, around the co-working table, in a cozy kitchenette, court side, poolside, or stored side by side on the wall, the Ollie Chair adds functional flair to any space.”

Patara: The only shoe you’ll need to go from beach to bar

Inspired from travels throughout the world, this entrepreneur saw the need for shoes that was appropriate for all aspects of travel. Available in sizes and styles for men and women, there is something for everyone. These shoes have a cork sole, which are odor resistant, moisture wicking and forms to the foot over time.

Jollylook: the first cardboard vintage instant camera

This simple fold out camera is made entirely from recycled paper and cardboard, making it very environmentally friendly. According to the Kickstarter, the camera body, the shutter and aperture are made of thick paper and laminated cardboard. This camera uses Instax mini film.

The world’s first intelligent turntable

This turntable reads vinyl records with a traditional stylus, but connects to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and can be controlled by an app. The device is placed on top of the record. The stylus has a sensor to auto-scan the vinyl for record size. This design also keeps the well-loved crackles and pops that records are known for.

Gameband: the first smartwatch for gamers

For those who love to game, this watch offers quite a bit. According to its Kickstarter, it is designed around the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, which is one of the fastest wearable processors. This watch uses less components, which comes with many benefits, such as a larger battery, more affordable and more budget for a better processor and display.

Since the beginning of this company in April 28, 2009, 12 million people have supported a project, according to the Kickstarter website. So far $2.9 billion has been pledged, and 120,312 projects have been fully funded.