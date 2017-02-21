Broadway stars to lead master class workshop at WSU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Broadway stars Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley, along with their acclaimed musical director Joe Thalken, are coming to Wright State for a performance master class workshop. This is all thanks to the Musical Theatre Initiative, which is an international center that is dedicated to celebrating and exploring the history, culture and craft of the musical theatre through concerts, workshops and conferences.

On Friday, Feb. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center, Mazzie, Danieley and Thalken’s workshop will take place. The trio will work with student performers, but the event will be open for the public to witness. While they are here, Mazzie and Danieley will also be performing in the Human Race Theatre’s 30th anniversary gala “Broadway and Beyond” at 8 p.m. that same day. Tickets and additional information are available through Ticket Center Stage.

Dayton’s resident professional theatre, The Human Race Company, is one of the Musical Theatre Initiative’s community partners and a regular collaborator with Wright State’s Department of Theater, Dance and Motion pictures and the faculty, students and staff. The workshop was only possible from the generosity of The Human Race Company.

Joe Deer, the director of the Musical Theatre Initiative, said Mazzie, Danieley and Thalken are among the most exciting artists working on Broadway today.

“It’s a great chance for our students to work up close with the very best,” Deer added. “This visit affirms The Human Race’s commitment to including Wright State in the world-class opportunities they bring to Dayton.”

For more information on the workshop, contact Joe Deer at [email protected]