WSU to merge departments into new School of Public and International Affairs

Wright State announced today, Friday, Feb. 17, that it will merge the department of political science and department of urban affairs and geography into a new school: the School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA).

The newly merged school will offer a Master’s Degree of Public Administration, as well as an International and Comparative Politics Graduate Program. In addition, the geography side of the new department will offer a Nonprofit Administration and Geographic Information Science certificate program. The school will host public forums, career workshops and research panels as well.

The College of Liberal Arts plan to celebrate the new school on Feb. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Student Union’s Apollo Room.

For more information about the event, click here.