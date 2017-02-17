Raj Soin College of Business to host “Disruptive Leadership” panel

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The “Disruptive Leadership: Remaking Dayton” panel will be held in the Student Union Atrium from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The live and interactive panel is hosted by the Raj Soin College of Business and WSU Alumni Association.

The panelists include Mary Boosalis, the president of Premier Health, David Dickerson, the president of the Dayton market of Miller-Valentine Group, Deborah Feldman, the CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital, as well as David Melin, the president of PNC Bank in the Dayton Market.

Topics include the current economic climate in Dayton, and will be moderated by Joanne Li, the Dean of Raj Soin College of Business and Thomas Traynor, the Associate Dean.

For more info on the “Disruptive Leadership: Remaking Dayton” panel, click here.