Dennis Shields withdraws as candidate for next WSU president

Dennis Shields, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, has withdrawn as a candidate for the next WSU presidency.

According to Doug Fecher, chair of the Presidential Search and Screening Advisory Committee, “He thanked us for the consideration we gave him in his candidacy and praised Wright State as one of Ohio’s premier academic institutions.”

Shields was one of three finalists for the position, with now two remaining; Deborah Ford, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and Cheryl Schrader, chancellor of Missouri University of Science and Technology.

“Chancellor Shields was an impressive candidate,” Fecher said in an e-mail to the university. “I thank him for his time and his interest in Wright State.”