President Trump asks for resignation of security adviser

President Trump asked for the resignation of Michael Flynn, the U.S national security adviser.

The resignation was discovered after Flynn mislead Vice President Mike Pence over phone calls with the Russian ambassador.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer commented to CNN that Flynn’s actions were not illegal, but caused a loss in trust between the president and the adviser. The justice department voiced their concerns about the phone calls to the president, where they held a small meeting to discuss the issue.

There are allegations which claim Flynn discussed U.S. sanctions with Moscow’s ambassador to the U.S. before the inauguration.

It is still unknown if Trump was aware that Flynn was speaking with Russia about the sanctions during the Obama administration.

The controversy over the firing of Flynn now threatens to grow with the involvement of investigations. Senators such as Roy Blunt have agreed in possibly opening an investigation to understand what happened.

There are congressional members who want to open up an investigation on how the media is being leaked so much information. This is one of the many leaks from D.C. in recent months.