Dean Li of Raj Soin School of Business accepts position in Miami, FL

Dean of the Raj Soin College of Business, Joanne Li, has accepted the position of dean at the Florida International University (FIU) College of Business in Miami, Florida.

Li came to Wright state in 2012, and has overseen projects like the Rey Rey Cafe, the DAVE lab and the Wright Venture program, to name a few. Li was also listed in the Dayton Business Journal’s Dayton Power 50.

Li will begin her new position in Miami on May 8, and the university is currently working to find candidates to make the transition of leadership smooth.