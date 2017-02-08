Third presidential candidate comes to WSU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cheryl Schrader, the third candidate in the running for president of Wright State, will be visiting the campus Tuesday, Feb. 7 to Thursday, Feb. 9.

Schrader has held a variety of positions at multiple institutions across the country, including University of Texas at San Antonio and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Most recently, she has served as Dean of the College of Engineering and Associate Vice President for Strategic Research Initiatives at Boise State University. Schrader currently presides as Chancellor of Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Schrader received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Valparaiso University and a Master of Science and Doctorate in Electrical Engineering from University of Notre Dame.

With her work experience at other universities, Schrader sees a lot of similarities between WSU and her past accomplishments regarding innovation, diversity and more, which caters to her strengths.

“My strengths include a great track record in terms of developing public and private partnerships that help us move in the research and technology transfer space,” Schrader said. “I also have great experience in working with the military in Missouri and Idaho, as well as in Texas, to create relationships and opportunities for research, education and interaction. I know that with the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Air Force Research Laboratory, there are great opportunities here, and that there has been investment in providing services for our veterans.”

In addition, Schrader has had similar experiences regarding relationships between universities and professional institutions in the healthcare field.

WSU’s humanities set it apart from other universities that Schrader has worked with, and has attracted her to the opportunity of experiencing a campus with STEM and liberal arts programs.

“Coming now from Missouri University of Science and Technology, which is more of a STEM focused campus,” Schrader said, “the opportunity to be at a more comprehensive campus, the opportunity to relish in the nationally recognized programs in the performing arts and in film and to see how these different groups can work together to reach the goals of the university is very endearing.”

Schrader’s primary objective as president will be to increase the university’s reputation as an institution.

“The most important goal would be to elevate the stature of this institution, so that this institution is recognized for the quality of the graduates that it produces, and is recognized and more visible among the wider geographic area,” Schrader said. “There are gems here, and the ability to elevate and raise that visibility could help us in so many ways.”