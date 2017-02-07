Wright State University.

Third presidential candidate Cheryl Schrader to visit campus wednesday

Leah Kelley, Editor-in-Chief
February 7, 2017
Wright State University has announced the third and final presidential candidate, Cheryl Schrader, will meet with students and faculty Wednesday from 9:15 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Schrader is the current Chancellor of the Missouri University of Science and Technology, and also served as assistant vice president for strategic research initiatives at Boise State University.

 

