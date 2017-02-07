Third presidential candidate Cheryl Schrader to visit campus wednesday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State University has announced the third and final presidential candidate, Cheryl Schrader, will meet with students and faculty Wednesday from 9:15 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Schrader is the current Chancellor of the Missouri University of Science and Technology, and also served as assistant vice president for strategic research initiatives at Boise State University.