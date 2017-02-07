Second presidential candidate comes to campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The second presidential candidate, Deborah Ford, will be visiting campus from Sunday, Feb. 5 until Tuesday, Feb 7.

Chancellor Ford has resided at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside since 2009. Ford previously served as vice president of student affairs and professor at the University of West Florida and vice president for student affairs, dean of students, associate professor and coordinator for student development at Spalding University.

Ford received her Bachelor of Science in Counseling and Guidance from the University of Louisville, her Master of Education in College Student Personnel from Indiana University and her Doctor of Education in Educational Administration from the University of Louisville.

A student forum was held on Feb. 6, giving the students the opportunity to interact by asking questions, while Ford had the opportunity to speak about herself, the leadership style she brings, as well as the opportunities that are present at WSU.

Being a first generation college student, Ford is passionate about transforming lives through higher education.

“I see my role as administrator, but I also see my role as an educator,” Ford said. “I believe my responsibility as a leader at an institution is to create the best learning environment on and off campus for students.”

Ford shared her reasons for wanting to come to Wright State, such as the mission alignment and it being closer to her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

“The mission here is very clear. To transform the lives of students and the communities we serve,” Ford said. “I have the opportunity at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to be a part of a learning community that transforms lives, and that’s one of the things that attracts me to Wright State. ”

Ford described her leadership as collaborative, and having high standards for herself and people she works with.

“I am focused on excellence and accountability,” For said. “I’m engaging and optimistic, I see the glass as half full. I am not naive about the challenges and the tough times that we face. ”

When it comes to the funding and planning of the university, she believes in the philosophy, “The plan drives the budget, the budgets does not drive the plan.”

The the number academic programs and partnerships with businesses and Wright-Patt Air Force Base are an appealing opportunity for Ford.

“Wright State offers a wide array of quality academic programs, and these programs align with the industry and growth industry here in Ohio,” Ford said.

In her current position, strives to be highly visible and interactive with the students, and hopes to bring that to WSU.

View her cover letter here.

View her CV here.

Give your input here.

The deadline for the survey is Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.