65 years on the throne: Queen Elizabeth makes history

Queen Elizabeth II made history on February 6 as the first reigning British monarch to reach 65 years on the throne.

She surpassed Queen Victoria in 2015 for the longest reigning monarch in the history of the country, and stated, “Inevitably, a long life can pass by many milestones. My own is no exception.”

The Queen will celebrate privately at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. However, a royal gun salute was staged in London by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Green Park. The bells of Westminster Abbey were also rung for the occasion.

British Prime Minister Theresa May issued her congrats to the Queen in a statement Monday, “Today’s Sapphire Jubilee marks yet another remarkable milestone for our remarkable Queen. I know the nation will join with me today in celebrating and giving thanks for the lifetime of service Her Majesty The Queen has given to our country and to the commonwealth.”