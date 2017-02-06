Here’s how much it cost to stay in Houston over the Super Bowl weekend

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Families in Houston had a brilliant thought: what if they rented out their spaces to Super Bowl attendees—but charged a lot?

Since hotels were booked, homeowners were actually able to pay off their monthly mortgages and monthly rent from one night of people staying in their home over the Super Bowl weekend.

Homeowners even posted their homes on sites like Airbnb, VRBO and Craigslist.

Today.com said the accommodations ranged from tiny apartments for $1000 a night to luxury homes whose owners asked $4000 a night.

According to new numbers released exclusively to NBC News Airbnb, Houston homeowners were expected to rake in $3.7 million on that site alone.

“Over 5,400 people will be staying in Houston Saturday night,” said Chris Lehane, head of global policy and communications for Airbnb.

Homes aren’t the only places for rent. Small apartments were also hotbeds for money—with big price tags.

The Rossen Reports team for TODAY found apartments bragging “walking distance to NRG stadium.” A two bedroom apartment with a sky-high view of the city is listed at $8,000 a night, more than twice the monthly rent.

And there were plenty of takers.