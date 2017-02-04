Chancellor Dennis Shields visits the university

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The first presidential candidate, Dennis Shields, visited the campus. On Feb. 3, Shields addressed the student body during a student forum, where he shared his thoughts about the student experience in higher education.

“Let me start by telling you, this is a remarkable institution. If I had an observation, it’s that it’s too modest about what it’s doing and what it’s achieving,” Shields said. “I attribute that to Midwestern humility, but there are observable great things going on this campus.”

Shields continued to share his thoughts on the importance of an affordable education, while providing students the knowledge students need once they graduate, as well as helping students to graduate in a timely fashion.

“For you, it’s going to be your ability to adapt, because I can promise you, that for most of you, in 10 years you’re going to have a job that doesn’t even exist now,” Shields said. “And your ability to succeed in those jobs is your ability to adapt.”

While students had the ability to ask questions about his view on certain policies, such as diversity, inclusion and the budget crisis, Shields also wanted to ask questions himself. Shields urged the students to share why they chose Wright State, what they like, as well as what the students are looking for in in the next president.

When asked why he would like to be the next WSU president, Shields responded, “It has a great focus on student outcomes, it is a significant contributor to this region. I think, even with some of its challenges, there are way I can move the institution forward.”

Shields also spoke of ways he can best serve WSU, in addition to why universities such as WSU have such an impact on the community.

“I’m student focused. I think institutions like Wright State are a portal to the middle class and a thriving life in moving forward,” Shields.

Shields described his leadership style, such as his ability to empower students to do their best, and to work collectively to create the ideal student experience.

“I’d like to think I’m engaging, I want to be engaged with students,” Shields said. “I’m a lawyer by trade, so I like having the discussions, I like thinking about the larger policy issue and thinking strategically about how to get those things done.”

This being his first time in Dayton, Ohio, Shields shared his first impression of the campus.

“One of the things that’s striking about it, is it has a new feel to it,” Shields said. “I’m at an institution now that’s 150 years old. It’s striking that the citizens of this area made an investment in creating something like this. Seeing the success that its had in developing itself in such a short time, that means a lot of up sides moving forward.”