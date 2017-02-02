Students voice frustration for new Lot 4 gate via Twitter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A gate was installed at the southern University Boulevard Lot 4 entrance, blocking student drivers from entering or exiting the largest lot on campus from this location. Students must now access Lot 4 via the Meijer entrance or near Forest Lane Community Center. (See map below for details)

Lot 4, which handles a heavy amount of traffic daily, now only has two exits instead of three. Since the gate went into effect on Monday, Jan. 30, students have voiced their frustrations to the university via Twitter.

