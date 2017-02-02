First WSU presidential candidate announced

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Dennis Shields, the current chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, will visit Wright State’s main campus on Thursday, Feb. 2 until Saturday, Feb. 4.

His visit involves meeting the students, staff, faculty, administrators and finally, the Board of Trustees.

Shields’ experience in higher education is extensive. He joined the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2010, after serving as the acting vice president of student affairs at the City College of New York-City University of New York. Before that he was a dean and professor of law at the Phoenix School of Law, as well as an associate dean of admissions and financial aid at Duke University School of Law. His background also includes administrative positions at both the University of Michigan Law School and the University of Iowa.

Check out his CV here.

Check out his cover letter here.

To watch a live stream of the candidate’s events, click here.

The public events for Shields’ visits are as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 2:

9:15–10:15 a.m.: Presentation to staff and staff forum, 156 Student Union

10:30–11:30 a.m.: Presentation to students and student forum, 156 Student Union

3:30–4:30 p.m.: Presentation to Lake Campus faculty, staff and students, Dicke Hall

Friday, Feb. 3:

9:15–10:15 a.m.: Presentation to faculty and faculty forum, 156 Student Union

10:30–11:30 a.m.: Presentation to Research Council and research personnel forum, 156 Student Union