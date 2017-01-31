Burglary on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

According to the WSU Police Department, a burglary occurred on Jan. 31 at the Honors Dorms on campus between 2:45 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.

The suspect entered the unlocked residence, and took a PlayStation 4 gaming system, a video game and a controller.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the WSU Police Department at (937) 775-2111.

Students are advised to lock the doors and windows of your residence, use the Raider Guardian Safety App, and to call the police immediately if criminal or suspicious behavior is observed.