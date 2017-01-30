WSU spring enrollment numbers down

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The numbers for the enrollment for the first week of the spring semester are released, and it shows a decrease in enrollment for this semester. Currently, 16,438 students are enrolled for the Spring 2017 semester.

Compared to Spring 2016, there has been a 1.2 percent decrease, which is 204 students, according to Craig This, Director of the Office of Institutional Research.

Numbers also show that the decrease was not in the spring semester alone, but also affected enrollment in the fall.

“Fall 2016 enrollment was 17,775 students, down 284 students or 1.6 percent from the Fall 2015 enrollment of 18,059,” This said.

The university has also experienced a decrease in international students. In Fall of 2016, Wright State 1,475 international students enrolled, which was down from 1,889 in Fall 2015. This was a 21.9 percent decrease, or 414 students.