HIV vs AIDS: What you need to know

There is common misconception that Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) are the same thing, but that cannot be more inaccurate. However, they are linked.

According to Aids.gov, HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. The CD4 cells (commonly known as T cells) are compromised. If the HIV is left untreated, it leads to AIDS.

AIDS is the final stages of HIV, but not everyone diagnosed with HIV will progress to this stage. During this final stage, the immune system is badly damaged , leaving the body susceptible to opportunistic infections.

If left untreated, peopled diagnosed with AIDS typically survive three years.

Scientists have identified the source of HIV to a type of chimpanzee in Central America, believing the chimpanzee version was transmitted to humans, causing it to mutate. The transmission occurred from hunting the chimpanzees for meat, causing humans to come in contact with the infected blood.

According to statistics from Aids.gov, 1.2 million people in the U.S are living with HIV, but one in eight people are unaware of it.

Symptoms of early stage HIV appear as flu-like symptoms within two to three weeks after obtaining the HIV infection, but some people may not experience these symptoms. It is highly encouraged to not rely on these symptoms alone, getting tested is the only way to know.