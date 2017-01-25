Wright State celebrates the lunar New Year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On January 26, the university will hold a celebration for the lunar New Year in the Student Union Apollo Room from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This year is marked as the year of the rooster.

The Asian and Native American Center will be hosting the event, and encourages everyone to attend. The event will have food and performances throughout the afternoon.

A Face Changer performance will be held, which is a thousand-year-old Chinese Face changing tradition. A performer changes from one colorful and intricately designed mask to another, appearing to be instantaneous, by moving its head or waving its hand in front of the face.

There will be an act by Ms. Ying Li and Mr. Chengdu Li, who were the finalist winner of the International Brotherhood of Magicians. The magic show will showcase acts such as flying roses and using fire and water to create snow.

The day will also include acts by students from local school districts.

Other activities such as games, crafts, prizes, a balloon artist, a caricature artists will be available to participate in. Guests can also take part in having their fortune read by a fortune teller.

The Asian and Native American Center will offer food for $6 a person.

Attendees will be able to pose for a picture in Chinese or Vietnamese costume in front of New Year backdrops.

The event is open to students, staff, faculty and the public.