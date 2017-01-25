President Trump names his Inauguration Day ‘National Day of Patriotic Devotion’

President-elect Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump arrive to the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" at the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As of Jan. 20, President Trump declared his Inauguration Day the ‘National Day of Patriotic Devotion.’

“Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim Jan. 20, 2017, as National Day of Patriotic Devotion, in order to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country – and to renew the duties of government to the people,” the order says.

“Our Constitution is written on parchment, but it lives in the hearts of the American people,” the order continues. “There is no freedom where the people do not believe in it; no law where the people do not follow it; and no peace where the people do not pray for it.”

Although the order was signed on Jan. 20, it did not informally appear on the Federal Register until Jan. 23.

In past years, it has been common practice among former presidents to declare proclomations with their inaugurations. Former President Barack Obama declared the day of his inauguration a “National Day of Renewal and Reconciliation.”