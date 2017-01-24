Women’s March on Washington reaches millions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Jan. 21, millions across the nations participated in the Women’s March on Washington, whether in the streets of Washington D.C. or in solidarity marches across the globe.

In addition to standing for women’s rights, this march also supports a variety of other causes, such as immigration and healthcare reform, environmental protection and LGBTQ rights. However, rallies during this march were aimed towards President Donald Trump and his administration.

Officials affiliated with the orginization reported that 408 marches took place across the United States, along with 673 marches worldwide.

The planning for this march began the day after the U.S. Presidential Election, Nov. 9, in reaction to Trump’s election and political views.

The organizers of this event chose to name event after the March on Washington, the historic event where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Wright State students were involved in this event, such as Peyton Jones, the School of Professional Psychology senator for the Student Government Association.

“I’m attending the Women’s March in Washington D.C. because I want show support for women and march in solidarity towards the vision of true gender equality. Given our country’s new leadership, I am genuinely concerned for the future of women’s rights,” Jones said.

“I will be marching for my mother, my sister, and the countless other strong, dynamic women I have been fortunate enough to call my friends and colleagues over the years. I’m tired of a group consisting predominantly of older, white men telling women what they can and cannot do. Our country will not succeed as long as half of its population is seen as inferior. Women’s rights are human rights. That’s the message I hope this march sends to Washington.”