Starbucks location opening in Fairborn

A new Starbucks location will soon be opening its doors in Fairborn, as announced by Oberer Realty Services on Jan. 20.

This store will be located at 1187 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, joining the same retail center as H&R Block and a Cassano’s Pizza King.

According to Oberer officials, the interior renovations will begin this spring, with plans for the new location to be open during later summer or early fall.