Presidential candidates visiting the campus soon

Three finalists have been chosen for the presidential position, and will be visiting the campus in February.

The first candidate will be visiting Feb. 2-4, the second candidate will be visiting Feb. 5-7 and the third candidate will be visiting Feb. 7-9.

“Each of our finalists is a sitting university president,” Doug Fecher, Chair of the search committee, said in an e-mail to the university.

“Out of respect for their current positions, we promised to maintain confidentiality of their candidacy until just before their visit to our campus and accordingly will announce each candidate online and in a campus email at noon the day before each arrives.”

In addition to the campus visits, the finalists will participate in presentations and forums with a select group of faculty, staff, students and research constituencies.

The full schedule of events for presidential candidates can be found at www.wright.edu/presidential-search/candidate-visits.