Wright State Hosts “Quilts for Hospice”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The university will hold its fourth annual quilt show. The exhibit will showcase 47 quilts created to cover patient beds for Hospice of Dayton.

Created by Miami Valley Quilters Guild, the quilts will be on display for three days, Thursday through Saturday. It will be held in the Apollo Room within the Student Union, the event is free and open to the public.

The theme will be celebrating quilt stories, with a large and diverse display of quilts that have stories told through their design.

Along with the exhibit, there will be a lecture about the novel, “Alias Grace” by author Maragaret Atwood. The novel is about the murders in upper Canada from 1843. Throughout the novel quilting was associated with telling the story.

The lecture titled, “Women’s History as Patchwork,” will take place on the Jan. 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. by Hope Jennings, director of Women, Gender and Sexualities Studies.

An auction that will take place to raise money for scholarships. The Friends Tatting Guild of Greene County will have a piece to be auctioned throughout the three-day event. In addition, a few other quilts up for auction including one that has a kaleidoscope.

For more information visit The Miami Valley Quilters Guild website where they feature their events front page. The event will be Thursday 11:00am to 4:00pm, Friday 9:00am to 4:00pm and Saturday 10:00am to 4:00pm.