Dan Rather to speak at WSU Honor’s Institute

Award-winning TV anchor and renowned journalist Dan Rather will speak at Wright State’s Nutter Center on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. The visit is part of Wright State’s Honors Institute and presidential lecture series. The event is free, and does not require tickets to attend.

Rather was a White House corespondent during the Nixon administration, as well as a news anchor for the CBS Evening News. He also contributed to CBS’ “60 Minutes.” To top it off, he wrote a biography titled, “Rather Outspoken: My Life in the News.”

The event at the Nutter Center will be preceded by a public reception at 5:30 p.m.

New York Times reporter John Herrman will bring the annual Honors Institute luncheon address the next day, on Feb. 1 at 11:15 a.m. in the Student Union Apollo Room.

Herrman’s contributions to the New York Times involve both business and media, and his background includes work featured in BuzzFeed, Popular Mechanics and Gizmodo.

Both Rather and Herrman visit Wright State to contribute to the Presidential Lecture Series, which is themed “Democracy, Politics and You” for the 2016-2017 school year.

Former Honors Institute speakers include Steve Wozniak, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Michio Kaku.

