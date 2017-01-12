RTA and union have reached an agreement, buses likely to be running by Friday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The RTA buses will likely resume their normal schedule on Friday after striking for the past four days.

The union representing the bus drivers and mechanics, the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority and Local 1385 reached an agreement to end the strike Wednesday night. This agreement entailed a 13 hour meeting at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dayton, accompanied by a state-appointed mediator.

“Both sides committed to staying as long as it took to get this done and we have it done,” RTA CEO Mark Donaghy said. “Our next step is to get buses on the street as fast as we can.”

Both sides have declined to share further detail, but the goal is to have the RTA in full operation by this Friday.

Phil Parker, the President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, released a statement in regards to the ending of the strike.

“We congratulate both sides on staying at the negotiating table and reaching an agreement to end this strike,” Parker said. “Stopping bus service for just one day creates an extreme hardship on our employers and the community as a whole.”

“We are happy to see this issue resolved.”