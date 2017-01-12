President Obama gives emotional farewell speech

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tuesday evening was an emotional but humbling night as President Barack Obama gave his farewell speech in Chicago, Illinois. Accompanied by his wife Michelle and daughter Malia, Obama said goodbye to the nation he had served for 8 years.

Obama spoke of his successes and his challenges during his time in office, from overcoming hurdles of a recession to creating health care that was available to all Americans. He also stressed the need to citizens to fight for democracy and progress forward.

“Democracy does not require uniformity,” Obama said. “Our founders quarreled and compromised, and expected us to do the same. But they knew that democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity the idea that for all our outward differences, we are all in this together; that we rise or fall as one.”

During the speech he took a moment to thank the hundreds of volunteers and staff members that stood by him and helped him get to the White House. Reflecting on his 2008 campaign where it began, to the 2012 reelection and to the present. He could be seen getting caught in the emotion of his speech.

The speech Tuesday night was part of the long tour Obama had of his farewells. From interviews with magazines and television specials to traveling which ended this week with around 180,000 applauding and cheering supporters at his speech.

Obama also thanked his wife referring to her as his “best friend” and to Vice President Joe Biden calling him “a brother.”

The farewell speech had four drafts and was written by Obama with help from his speechwriter Cody Keenan who takes the President’s words and puts them to print. A few others were involved in assisting with the final write up of the speech such as a former speechwriter and former senior adviser.

As Obama finished his speech, his wife and daughter joined him on stage along with Vice President Joe Biden and wife Jill. Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha, was unable to attend due to an exam the following day, according to the White House.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve you, I won’t stop; in fact, I will be right there with you, as a citizen, for all my remaining days,” Obama stated.