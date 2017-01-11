Cough syrup does not work, according to American Chemical Society

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With cold and flu season steadily approaching, there is the habit to reach for the bottle of cough syrup sitting in the medicine cabinet. However, studies have shown that using these over-the-counter medicines do not suppress or stop the user from coughing. Most of the studies found they did not work better than the placebo, which is a substance used in experiments and has no effect.

These medicines are supposed to block the body’s cough reflex, thus providing relief. Other common ingredients in cough medicines include expectorants to thin mucus build-up, decongestants to open airways and antihistamines to reduce the swelling in the nose and throat.

Cough syrups have shown to have one positive effect: drowsiness. While sleep does not cure a cough, it is beneficial.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) recommends drinking plenty of fluids, utilizing cough drops and using a humidifier taking a hot shower. According to the ACS, hard candy will suffice if you do not have cough drops available