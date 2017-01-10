RTA Strike: what you should know

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Due to disagreements between the transit Union and RTA, bus drivers and mechanics have gone on strike, affecting school and work attendance for many in the Dayton area. Here is what you should know.

Communication between RTA and workers has currently stopped

On Monday, negotiators failed to reach an agreement and have yet to plan another talk, according to Dayton Daily News. RTA workers are prepared to be on strike for up to four or five weeks.

Many WSU students are left without transportation

The strike has left Dayton Public School students alone to organize their own transportation, or force them to walk to and from school.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Rhonda Corr told the Dayton Daily News that there has been a plan to utilize vans and buses offered by religious organizations if the RTA Strike does not come to an end.

Many WSU students are left in the same position, with their only reliable form of transportation currently on strike. WSU has not announced any plans to accommodate students who rely on RTA for transportation to class.

WSU students that purchased passes will be reimbursed

RTA said to Dayton Daily News that pass holders should keep their passes during the strike to be credited or reimbursed once the workers and RTA reach an agreement.

City officials asking workers and RTA to open discussions again

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Montgomery County Commissioner Dan Foley want RTA and workers to reach a conclusion quickly.

“Both sides need to be realistic and understand the current economic environment in which local tax-funded agencies operate,” Foley said to Dayton Daily News.