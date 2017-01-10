New bakery in the works for historic St. Anne’s district in downtown Dayton

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A new bakery and coffeehouse called St. Anne the Tart is taking shape at 1509 E. Fifth St. in Dayton.

Owner Megan Smith states that the bakery is only in the beginning stages, but with a location purchased and new website launched, St. Anne the Tart is well on its way to a grand opening as early as May of 2017.

“I love that area. I think St. Anne’s Hill is magical, and I want to be on the ground floor of all the good things that are happening there,” Smith told Dayton.com.

The website states, “Coffee and espresso, blue-ribbon scones, savory and sweet tarts, buttery biscuits, homemade jams and spreads and spiced granola will greet you each morning, while whole-grain salads, hearty sandwiches and downright comforting soups will keep you cozy in a chair into the afternoon.”