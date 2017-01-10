Dayton Link bikes remain available during RTA strike

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The green bikes parked around Dayton are part of the Link: Dayton Bike Share program that launched in 2016. During the RTA strike, all Link stations will remain open. Link is also offering 24-Hour Passes for $2 at all kiosks.

“We realize the strike is affecting many people,” Executive Director of Bike Miami Valley Laura Estandia told Dayton.com. “While our bikes are not intended for use outside of the station network, we can at least help ease the burden on those who need to travel within downtown.”

There are 27 Link stations within the downtown Dayton limits, with memberships that offer unlimited 30 minute trips. Riders who are away from the bike dock for over 30 minutes will be charged an additional $3 per half hour.

Riders should call 937-496-3825 if experiencing issues with stations or bikes.