SeaWord’s killer whale Tilikum dies

Tilikum, the killer whale from SeaWorld known for being responsible for three deaths, had died.

Tilikum was also the the center of the 2013 documentary “Blackfish,” which caused the company to face speculation for the treatment of the killer whales in their facility.

The Orlando-based water park operator responded to the film, claiming it, “false, misleading and emotionally manipulative propaganda.”

SeaWorld stated on its website, “Tilikum passed away early this morning, January 6, surrounded by the trainers, care staff and veterinarians that provided around-the-clock world-class care.”

According to reports, Tilikum was fighting, “what is likely an incurable bacterial infection in his lungs,” according to CNN.

In March 2015, SeaWorld reported that Tilikum, then estimated to be 35, was possibly dying. It was also announced that whales would not longer be housed at its water parks.

“Tilikum had, and will continue to have, a special place in the hearts of the SeaWorld family, as well as the millions of people all over the world that he inspired,” Joel Manby, SeaWorld president and CEO said in a statement. “My heart goes out to our team who cared for him like family.”

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), in response to death of Tilikum, shared a photo of the killer whale on Twitter with the message: “R.I.P Tilikum Dead after three decades of misery.”

According to the company, Tilikum became part of SeaWorld 25 years ago. Tilikum was on the higher end of the average life expectancy of a male killer whale, according to an independent scientific review.

“While the official cause of death will not be determined until the necropsy is completed, the SeaWorld veterinarians were treating a persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection,” SeaWorld said in a statement.

“The suspected bacteria is part of a group of bacteria that is found in water and soil both in while habitats and zoological settings.”

According to SeaWorld, treatments included “combinations of anti-inflammatories, anti-bacterials, anti-naseau medications, hydration therapy and aerosolized antimicrobial therapy.”

Tilikum was captured off of the coast of Iceland. During his time at SeaWorld he sired 21 calves, all kept in captivity.

Tilikum was a part of the last generation of killer whales that will be kept at SeaWorld.