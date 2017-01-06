Over 60 applicants for next Wright State president

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The number of applicants for the president position has surpassed the goal set by the search committee. So far 61 people have applied to become the next president of Wright State University.

The search committee is currently narrowing the list to about a dozen applicants. Eventually this number will be reduced to decide the semifinalists. According to Doug Fecher, a Wright State trustee, the committee is pleased with the strong diversity among the applicants.

Fecher stated, “We were really pleased, not only with the size of the candidate pool, but the quality was really high. Lots of sitting presidents and chancellors and high level deans across the country.”

The search scaled nationwide, along with a “fair amount” of applications from the state of Ohio. They will be reviewing internal candidates as finalists as well. Interviews for those chosen will begin soon after Jan. 1.

The semifinalists will not be known to the public. However, the finalists will be announced, which will be the candidates who will meet with faculty and student groups.

According to Fecher, there is a possibility of hosting open forums for the final candidates later in the decision making process. The details of those events have not been determined yet.

Academic Search, the search firm aiding in the university during this process, is a D.C. based company whose services will cost the university $120,000 according to Dayton Daily News.

With concerns about the budget still in light and an ongoing federal investigation, some were concerned how this would affect the candidates who submitted applications. Fecher stated, “They (the firm) said yeah you have challenges but so does everybody and do you really want a president who isn’t able to handle those challenges?”

The committee plans to have the next president chosen by April.