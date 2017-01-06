Ohio passes new red light law

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Among the 50 new laws passed in the beginning of the new year, malfunctioning red lights were on the list. Legislators passed a new law stating drivers are permitted to go through red lights under certain circumstances.

Kettering police officer, John Jung stated, “This is about safety. We don’t want the driver to approach a red light, wait for a couple of seconds and determine that it is malfunctioning and then blow through a red light. You’ll have to proceed with caution.”

If a motorist comes across a traffic light that is not working properly, this person can drive through, once making sure that the intersection is clear of any oncoming traffic. Drivers are still required to stop completely before moving into the intersection. However, hurrying through a light can be cited as a violation.

Motorist should also be made aware that when going through a red light, there’s a catch; they must prove that the traffic light was malfunctioning. If there is an accident due to passing through a red light and a malfunction did not occur, the drive is deemed responsible.

Police stated that city traffic laws are not always the same as the state law. It is encouraged for citizens to make sure the law applies where they live before attempting to drive through a malfunctioning light.

This is showing to be a difficulty among new drivers. According to D&D Driving School Training Manager Brent Paeter, “This isn’t going to be an everyday occurrence. This isn’t something they feel need to do commonly at intersections when the light is red and feel like they have been sitting for too long.”

Along with this law two other motorist laws were passed. One stating that cyclists require a three foot clearance while passing and another that a person who gets released from jail after being convicted of killing someone with their car, their license is suspended from that point on.