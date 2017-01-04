Amendment introduced to limit congressional terms

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

U.S. House Representative Ron DeSatis and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz have proposed an amendment to the constitution that would limit the amount of terms that members of Congress can serve, according to a press release.

This amendment would limit members of the U.S. House 0f Representative to three two-year terms and U.S. Senators to two six-year terms.

“[Cruz and DeSantis] today proposed an amendment to the US Constitution to impose term limits on members of Congress,” the release stated on Tuesday.

DeSantis stated in the release that the placement of term limits would be the first step to reforming Capitol Hill.

“President Trump, Speaker Ryan and huge majorities of the American people are demanding term limits,” said U.S. Term Limits President Philip Blumel. “Congress must listen and pass the Cruz-DeSantis amendment immediately.”

The release also stated, that according to a Rasmussen survey conducted in October of 2016, 74 percent of Americans supported the idea of term limits to members of Congress.

The amendment was co-sponsored by Republican Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Marco Rubio of Florida, Mike Lee of Utah and David Perdue of Georgia.