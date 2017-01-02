Debbie Reynolds passes one day after daughter Carrie Fisher

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Debbie Reynolds, 84, died of a stroke on Dec. 28 which is one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died.

Reynolds was one of the biggest stars in the 1950s and 60s, most known for her roles in “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown”.

Reynolds achieved much in her lifetime gaining an Oscar nomination in 1964, an Emmy nomination in 2000 and received the SAG lifetime achievement award in 2015.

Even though Reynolds was known to her fans as a movie star, in the industry of Hollywood she was known for her philanthropy which included more than 60 years working with the organization the Thalians on mental-health care and was also known for her battles on preserving Hollywood heritage.

Reynolds didn’t always have an easy life, her first husband left her for Elizabeth Taylor, she divorced her second husband after she claimed he gambled away her money and she declared bankruptcy after the Debbie Reynolds Hotel and Casino closed due to financial troubles.

The hardest part of her life though was possibly losing her daughter Carrie Fisher on Dec. 27, known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars Saga.

Many celebrities have gone to Twitter to express their sadness and feelings of remorse after losing two iconic stars one day after the other, especially being mother and daughter.

This loss between Reynolds and Fisher has many questioning if you really can die from a broken heart.

Todd Fisher said his sister’s death (Carrie Fisher) was “just too much” for his mother (Debbie Reynolds).

“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie. And then she was gone. She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Fisher said.