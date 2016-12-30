Dayton RTA workers set to strike

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Greater Datyon RTA drivers and mechanics have set a date to strike if a contract is not agreed upon by Jan. 9. This has resulted from the difficulty of agreeing on a new contract that expired in April 2015.

According to RTA officials, if the strike occurs, the majority of the bus system in Dayton would be forced to shut down.

In response to the strike notice, RTA management are still working on reaching an agreement with the RTA union. According to the statement released, “at this point preparations are underway to secure RTA facilities and equipment.”

The union stated in a previous release that negotiations for this contract are centered around health insurance, claiming RTA, “unilaterally changed employees’ health insurance to a high-deductible plan,” in addition to low wages and lack of adequate break time.

A statement released from RTA management said the average bus operator earned $62,996 in 2015, but the average maintenance employee earned $69,190.

“Just last week a revised offer with three different economic options was presented to the union leadership and we have not received any formal response from them regarding it. The RTA offer to the ATU 1385 members is fair,” CEO Mark Donaghy said. “It represents the limit of what we can provide for the members of Local 1385.”