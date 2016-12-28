Carrie Fisher has died at 60 years old

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” Simon Halls, a spokesperson for Fisher’s family, said in a statement to People Magazine.

Her death follows a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23. Fisher was 60 years old.

Fisher was best known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in George Lucas’ Star Wars films, and then more recently as General Leia in The Force Awakens. Fisher’s filmography is extensive, with leads in dozens of films and appearances in even more television shows.