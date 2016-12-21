Late ‘Jeopardy’ champion gave winnings to charity

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

‘Jeopardy’ champion Cindy Stowell died earlier this month, losing her long battle to cancer before the episode aired. However, her friends and family are now watching her winning streak now that the episode has aired.

Her boyfriend, Jason Hess, was in the audience during the taping of the show.

“That’s kind of been a real bright point among… some other tragic circumstances,” Hess told CNN.

Stowell won her sixth consecutive game in an episode that aired on Monday of this week, and was able to continue the winning streak on Tuesday’s episode. Her winnings came to a total of $103,803.

According to Hess, Stowell was not feeling well during the taping of the show; but despite this, rose to the task.

“Call it a surge of adrenaline,” Hess said. “She was able to sort of fight through all that was going on.”

Stowells’ earning have been donated to the Cancer Research Fund.