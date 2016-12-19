New Vietnamese restaurant opening in Beavercreek (you’ll love the name)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

What da Pho, a new Vietnamese restaurant, will open near the Fairfield Commons mall in Beavercreek. It’ll take up residence at 3464 Pentagon Blvd next to The Wharf and owners hope to open in mid-January.

[Note: Pho is pronounced “fun”] Sassy right? We certainly think so!

The restaurant owners, Trish and Todd Dang, chose the location for its close proximity to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University.

“I love to eat, and I love to cook, and I want to share that with others,” Trish Dang told Dayton Daily News.

What da Pho is coming during a record-high of other restaurant openings in the same area, like Melt and Raising Canes to name a few.