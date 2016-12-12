New restaurant coming to Fairfield Commons mall
December 12, 2016
A new restaurant is coming to the Fairfield Commons food court. A “Coming Soon” sign has been posted in the space previously occupied by Designer Dogs, a hot dog restaurant that only lasted nine months.
The mall opening date for Gyro King is still unknown.
This restaurant opening comes in the wake of several new restaurants in the area, like Chuy’s, Melt and Bravo!