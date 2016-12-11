Raising Cane’s to open first Dayton area location

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Raising Cane’s, the ever-popular fast-food restaurant that specializes in chicken fingers, will open a new location at 1136 Miamisburg Centerville Road, near Whole Foods. This is one of four proposed Dayton-area locations.

The chain also plans to open restaurants near the University of Dayton and in Beavercreek on North Fairfield Road.

Building in Beavercreek could start as early as July of 2017.