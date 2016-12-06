Relaxation options for finals week available to students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The thought of finals looming in the near future leave students feeling stressed, but Wright State has gone the extra mile to ensure that students are relaxed and ready to face the task of finals with a healthy state of mind. Here are a few events to catch on campus.

Relaxation Station

This event will take place Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Student Union Atrium, as well as the Pathfinder Lounge.

A meditation station will be offered, including free massages offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fuzz Therapy

The annual Fuzz Therapy will be held in the Dunbar Library on the second floor atrium on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Students will have the chance to de-stress from finals by cuddling service dogs in training from 4 Paws for Ability.

Finals Lounge

This space will be offered starting Dec. 12 until Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in 106 Millett Hall. Referred to as the, “CLASSy Finals Lounge”, it gives students a relaxed space to prepare for finals.

Best of luck, Raiders!