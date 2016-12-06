Campus Paratransit Service making a difference

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Paratransit is a free service here on campus, providing students with disabilities door-to-door campus transportation.

This service operates using two vans, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis, that have the ability to transport two students using wheelchairs in addition to two or three passengers at a time.

Students who are eligible for this service have the ability to set up a regularly scheduled ride or request one-time rides as they are needed.

To use the paratransit service, a student must first register with the Office of Disability Services (ODS). Once registered, the student must meet with an ODS case manager to request a paratransit eligibility review. Once approved by ODS, the student is then able to contact Parking and Transportation to schedule a ride.

This service operates on a fixed weekly schedule, which is based upon the scheduling needs of the class schedules of the students who regularly use paratransit. To schedule an appointment, a minimum of 24 hours’ notice is needed.

Alisha Tinker, 29-year-old residential student, uses this service regularly, finding it helpful getting around at WSU.

“Paratransit is an excellent alternative to using the shuttle. The shuttle is nice, however, my schedule requires me to be on campus at a earlier than the shuttle can be here,” Tinker said. “I also have classes at the Nutter Center, and I would always miss the shuttle to the Nutter Center. Plus, with paratransit, they take you directly where you need to go. I live in The Village and don’t have to worry about missing the shuttle, or getting on one shuttle and missing the other to go to places like the Nutter Center.”

Currently, only three students use this service on a regular basis.

“You know, other than by word of mouth and one of my classes last year, they don’t really advertise it too much,” Tinker said. “I think if they advertised it more, then perhaps more students would use it. I also think that for some people coming to college they want the independence of being able to do things on their own and not having to rely on others. I think so students also live in Hamilton or places closer so they don’t feel like they need to use it.”

For more questions, e-mail [email protected]